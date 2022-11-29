Five Northwell Hospitals On Long Island Earn An ‘A’ Leapfrog Safety Grade

Five Northwell Health hospitals on Long Island earned a top “A” grade for its patient safety, according to a report released by the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022. The national distinction recognizes a health system’s commitment to patient safety and achievements in promoting best outcomes.

Leapfrog’s Hospital’s 2022 Fall Grade report showed the following Northwell’s hospitals earned a top “A” rating: Glen Cove Hospital; Huntington Hospital, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Syosset Hospital.

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” and “F” grade to nearly 3,000 hospitals nationwide, which is based on 22 evidence-based patient safety performance measures. The organization issues a report each spring and fall annually.

“The current Leapfrog report shows that Northwell hospitals across the region are committed to providing the best quality care, the safest care and the best outcomes to our patients at both our community and tertiary care hospitals,” said Peter Silver, MD, senior vice president; associate chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Northwell Health. “The hard work and dedication to patient safety is demonstrated by all 80,000 of our employees, with direct or indirect patient contact, from the time a patient is admitted to a hospital to discharge. Our scores reflect the collective efforts of every staff person delivering the highest degree of care to our patients.”

Dr. Silver said the Leapfrog survey reviews key quality and patient safety measures including staffing and skill level of nurses and doctors, hospital acquired conditions, such as blood or urine infections, safety and outcomes of surgery, medication safety, hand washing, maternity care, and health equity. Patient experience scores also are factored in the analysis, which are based on patient satisfaction surveys administered by Press Ganey Associates, one of the health industry’s most widely used organizations to measure patient experience.

Additionally, Leapfrog’s Fall 2022 Grade report showed the following Northwell hospitals earned a “B” for its patient safety: Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Forest Hills; LIJ Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, Plainview Hospital, and South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments by all our hospitals and its team members who strive every day to continuously improve care for all of our patients,” said Dr. Silver. “Quality, safety and patient experience is paramount in all of our hospitals.”

Visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org for more information about the Leapfrog Group.

—Submitted by Northwell Health