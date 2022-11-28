Make Your Holiday Shopping Local This Year

Ahead of Black Friday, America’s most well known shopping day, I decided to take a trip to our local downtowns in Glen Cove, Oyster Bay and Syosset, as well as popular shopping areas in Jericho, to find small or locally owned business that cover most areas of holiday gifts this seasons; from wellness, to sweets and books.

Linkedin released an article in 2021 by activist and author Linda Stout that provided benefits to shopping locally; including the fact that when you shop at a locally-owned business, three times more money goes back into the community, compared to shopping at a chain store. Local businesses are known to support the community because they are vested in the future of said community. Local businesses are part of what makes a community feel like home.

Here are the stores that I checked out on Nov. 18.

Glen Cove:

Glen Cove’s downtown is alive and well, that is a fact. When I was strolling Glen Cove on that very chilly Friday, I saw the City of Glen Cove Department of Public Works putting up the Christmas decorations. Despite it only being November, I already felt the Christmas spirit. And don’t forget there will be a Holiday Festival from the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District on Dec. 3 at Village Square from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. that will include live, seasonal music, a photo opportunity with Santa Claus, himself, and a tree lighting.

Here are the stores that stuck out to me:

God Loves You Religious Store

This is a great place to find Catholic or Christian themed cards, figurines, stationary, books and other knick knacks. The address is 34 School St. in Glen Cove.

The Wine Basket

This is a nice, local liquor and wine store right in town. The address is 1 School St. in Glen Cove.

Life’s ABC’s

This store is as convenient as one can get. You can find almost anything from cookware to luggage to toys. The address is 3 Glen St. in Glen Cove.

Oyster Bay:

Oyster Bay also has a very lively downtown, and is a hop skip and a jump from the train station and Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park. Get in the holiday spirit on Dec. 10 with the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce for the Holiday Stroll, Market and Tree Lighting. Festivities will kick off at 1 p.m.

Here are the stores that stuck out to me:

Norman’s Hardware

Get some tools for the fixer-uppers in your life or grab some seasonal decorations. The address is 95 South St. in Oyster Bay.

Southdown Coffee

Give the gift of brews. Whether it’s a bag of fresh coffee beans, that can be ground in store, or a gift card so that your friend or family member can get their joe before work, this is as convenient as a gift can get. If your recipient is a coffee lover, it will certainly be used. The address is 49 Audrey Ave. in Oyster Bay.

Theodore’s Books

This is a great place to grab books to give to your bookworm friends or family, or children’s books for the new readers in your life. Beyond books, there are gifts like journals and puzzles. The address is 17 Audrey Ave. in Oyster Bay.

Hope For Long Island Thrift Store

Thrifting is a great way to not only save money, but also to save items from ending up in the landfill. At Hope For Long Island Thrift Store, which benefits North Shore Community Church, you can find clothes, shoes, purses, decorations, jewelry and housewares. The address is 98A Audrey Ave. in Oyster Bay.

Syosset:

Syosset’s downtown is conveniently located near the train station and has plenty of places to shop and eat. There will be a Holiday Lighting Spectacular from the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce on Dec.4 at 3:30 p.m. at 50 Jackson Ave. that will include a visit from Santa Claus. There will also be a Community Menorah Lighting on Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. The address for that event has not yet been posted.

Here are some stores to check out:

Crystal Ray Boutique

This boutique, which combines healing crystals, love and the latest fashions in one place, is a great place to find crystals, accessories, jewelry and clothing. The address is 47 Jackson Ave. in Syosset.

Stellina Bakery & Cafe

Grab your gift for your favorite sweet tooth here. Along with fresh baked goods, you can also grab pre-packaged chocolates and cookies here. The address is 14 Cold Spring Road in Syosset.

Anthony Jewelers

Give the gift of bling this holiday season. The address is 30 Cold Spring Road in Syosset.

Jericho:

There is plenty of shopping in Jericho, from the Milleridge Village, to the Jericho Cider Mill and the Mayfair Shopping Center and Jericho Commons.

Here are some places to go.

Milleridge Village

Make a day out of your holiday shopping. At the seasonally decorated Milleridge Village, visit the General Store, the Christmas Shoppe, the Candy Shoppe, the Milleridge Bakery and the Milleridge Cafe. The address is 585 North Broadway, Jericho.

The Jericho Cider Mill

The famous apple cider and doughnuts are not the only items that can be found here. Find an assortment of fresh jams, honey and hot sauce, as well as pies. The address is 213 Jericho Oyster Bay Road in Jericho.