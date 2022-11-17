The Heckscher Museum Of Art Presents: The Long Island Biennial

The Heckscher Museum of Art is pleased to present the 2022 Long Island Biennial, a prestigious juried exhibition featuring works by contemporary artists, including artists from Syosset and Oyster Bay. The museum received 732 artist entries, with three jurors selecting 95 works for exhibition. There are 57 artists representing communities stretching from Freeport to Lynbrook to East Hampton.

Now in its seventh edition, the Biennial presents a cross section of Long Island contemporary art. “The public will enjoy leaning more about the most recent work of the Long Island’s established and emerging artists,” Heckscher Museum Curator Dr. Karli Wurzelbacher said. “I am especially impressed by the ways in which many of the artists engaged with the concerns of our time, from social justice, to health, to ecology; and appreciate those who brought new approaches to traditional materials and techniques.”

Present throughout the museum, the exhibition encompasses a remarkable variety of media, with styles spanning abstraction to hyperrealism. “Contemporary art has been essential to the museum since its founding more than 100 years ago,” Executive Director/CEO Heather Arnet said. “We remain committed to sharing inspiring and thought-provoking new art with our visitors.”

Jurors designated five exhibiting artists as Award of Merit winners:

Darlene Blaurock, Wantagh; Neil Leinwohl, Rockville Center; Patricia Maurides, Sag Harbor; Margaret Minardi, Northport; and Kasmira Mohanty, Farmingville.

The jurors for the 2022 Biennial are Heather Carter, the founder of Carter Fine Art Services; Gabriela Gonzalez Dellosso, an artist known for her homage self-portraits of historical women artists and narrative paintings; and Susan Van Scoy, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Art History at St. Joseph’s University, Long Island.

A diverse program of events will coincide with the exhibition. Long Island Biennial artists will be in the galleries on select Sundays throughout the exhibition. A day of behind-the-scenes. Visit www.Heckscher.org for a schedule of events, artist lists and registration information.

—Submitted by the Heckscher Museum of Art