Free Golf For Veterans And Active Duty Military On Veterans Day

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the town board announced that the town will honor veterans and active duty military personnel for their service to our nation with a free day of golf at the Hon. Joseph Colby Town of Oyster Bay Golf Course, located at 1 South Woods Road in Woodbury on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

“The brave men and women of our United States Armed Forces put their lives on the line and sacrifice their time to protect our freedoms and democracy,” Saladino said. “This is an important way of saying ‘thank you’ and we’re pleased to be able to offer this free round of golf on Veterans Day as a small token of appreciation for all they’ve done and continue to do for our nation.”

To qualify for this Veterans Day offer, golfers must present proof of town residency and either military identification or discharge papers (DD Form 214). Visit www.oysterbaytown.com/golf for additional information, including to reserve a tee time.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay