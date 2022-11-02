Crystal Ray Boutique, Pink Aid Team Up

Crystal Ray Boutique is a retail store in Syosset featuring high-energy crystals among other items.



Pink Aid, Long Island, is a local nonprofit group that provides compassionate support to underserved women with breast cancer. Pink Aid, Long Island teamed up with Crystal Ray Boutique for a special Sip & Shop event recently to not only raise money for breast cancer but to offer survivors an additional path to healing through crystals.



Crystals have long been used through the ages for their medicinal healing properties. Crystals can offer people experiencing disease energetic aid, for ailments such as sleeplessness, depression, anxiety or to help promote increased mental clarity.

Crystal Ray Boutique provides a peaceful positive environment to come explore the power of crystals. They are committed to helping people feel better about themselves on the inside and outside.

—Submitted by Crystal Ray Boutique