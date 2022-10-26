Saladino Announces Free Mega Job Fair

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and The Workforce Partnership announced that a Mega Job Fair will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, located at 1001 Stewart Ave. in Bethpage. There is no charge for admission and parking is free. Veterans’ admission begins at 9 a.m., while doors for general admission open at 9:30 a.m. The event runs until 1:30 p.m.

Employers from across Long Island will be seeking candidates for positions including entry and middle management level, licensed professional, hospitality and food service industries, banking, staffing and individuals with technical and IT experience.

“We’re proud to have helped thousands of residents find meaningful employment through our career center and private sector jobs fair,” Saladino said. “The Workforce Partnership and Town of Oyster Bay are committed to helping residents find meaningful employment opportunities as well as assisting local businesses in recruiting qualified employees. This Mega Job Fair will connect private and public sector employers with job seekers.”

The Town of Oyster Bay serves as administrator of The Workforce Partnership, a consortium of local governments funded by the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act that provides free valuable resources to both employers and job seekers at Career Centers in Hicksville and Massapequa. These centers help train employees to meet the needs of the private sector, connecting qualified job seekers with employers, and by assisting applicants in accessing job opportunities. The Centers offer Resource Rooms, which are equipped with state-of-the-art computer workstations, complete with Microsoft software and internet access. Additionally, these Centers offer residents access to job listings, resource materials, photocopiers, fax machines and telephones. The centers provide employability and computer workshops, as well as career counselors who will guide residents through their job search. Computer workshops are taught on-site in modern computer labs. Residents can increase their marketability by updating or acquiring new computer skills at the centers.

For more information about this program and the many other great services that the town’s Workforce Partnership program offers, email business@oysterbay-ny.gov or contact 516-797-4560 .

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay