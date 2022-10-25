Open House For Town Of Oyster Bay Woodbury, Massapequa Pre-School Programs

Town of Oyster Bay residents who are interested in enrolling their children in a pre-school program are invited to attend an Open House at one of the Town’s two pre-schools, located in Syosset-Woodbury and Marjorie Post Parks. Town Councilwoman Laura Maier invites parents to the facilities to learn about the popular program available to three-and four-year-olds in the Town of Oyster Bay.

“As a mother of young children, I know how important the early years of a child’s life can be in their development for the future,” Maier said. “The town’s Pre-School Program offers a positive environment for each student to help and encourage their love of learning. Teachers focus on making learning and the social experience of the Pre-School Program fun for all children in an effort to make the first years of their education all the more enjoyable.”

Open Houses at Town Pre-School facilities are scheduled as follows:

•Marjorie Post Community Park: Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa

•Syosset-Woodbury Community Park: Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

7800 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury

For more information on the Town of Oyster Bay Pre-School Program, contact the Massapequa program at 516-797-5386 or MassapequaPreK@oysterbay-ny.gov and the Syosset program at 516-677-5992 or SyossetPreK@oysterbay-ny.gov.

—Submitted by Town of Oyster Bay