Town Upgrades Parking Roadway And Drainage At Stillwell Field In Syosset

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the town board recently announced significant upgrades at Stillwell Field in Syosset – property maintained and permitted by the Town of Oyster Bay, yet owned by Nassau County. The Town of Oyster Bay – after consultation with the Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s administration – recently milled and paved the roadway and parking lot at Stillwell Field while adding new drainage and manholes to prevent water from accumulating on the roadway and flooding the fields. An improved layout now maximizes parking spots, provides a greater number of handicapped parking spots and wider roadway access for emergency vehicles.

“From new roadways to new drainage, the Town of Oyster Bay made significant improvements to Stillwell Field to provide greater access to the public and our young athletes,” Saladino said. “We are currently working with the County Executive Blakeman to obtain Nassau County funding for athletic field improvements, bathrooms and landscaping. Together, we seek to accomplish these upgrades for the Syosset community while utilizing taxpayer funds in the most efficient manner as possible.”

—Submitted by Town of Oyster Bay