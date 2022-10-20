Two Exhibits On View At The Syosset Library Through October

The following exhibits are on view at the Syosset Public Library through October:

Fashion Design: Selected works by Syosset High School fashion design students depicting fashions appropriate for year-round wear and for different occasions.

Immigration in New York State, 1650-1950: A traveling exhibit documenting the immigrant experience in New York State, beginning with the arrival of Dutch settlers and continuing through the immediate post-World War II period. Curated by David Hochfelder (SUNY at Albany) and Karen Pastorello (SUNY Tompkins Cortland Community College) with project management and additional contributions from Julia Corrice (Cornell University), Claire Lovell (South Central Regional Library Resources Council), Ryan Perry (Central New York Library Resources Council), Nicole Menchise (Long Island Library Resources Council), and Heidi Ziemer (Western New York Library Resources Council).

