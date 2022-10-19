Oyster Bay Town Board, Safe Center LI Proclaims October ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino along with his colleagues on the town board recently partnered with The Safe Center LI, represented by Jennifer Rowland and Stephanie Citerman, to proclaim the month of October ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’ in the Town of Oyster Bay.

“The Safe Center is a wonderful organization whose mission is to help restore hope for victims of abuse,” Supervisor Saladino announced at the Oct. 4 town board meeting. “We remind residents

that the Safe Center LI is located in Bethpage, and here to help you and your loved ones.”

To protect, assist and empower victims of family violence and sexual assault while challenging and changing social systems that tolerate and perpetuate abuse, the Safe Center Long Island offers many services. Visit www.tscli.org to contact the organization.

—Submitted by the Safe Center LI