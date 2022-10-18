Beautification, Pedestrian Safety Improvements Now Underway In Downtown Syosset Business District

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the town board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in a ground breaking for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project—financed by federal, state, county and town funds —features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA-accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road. Saladino stated, “Improvements are on the way to downtown Syosset at a time when local businesses need it the most. From beautification of the downtown with a decorative clock, streetlights and benches to pedestrian safety improvements, we are enhancing the downtown business district for the benefit of young people, families and senior citizens.”

Funding for the project will come in part from $1.34 million in federal and state grants secured by the Town of Oyster Bay, along with town funds, and an additional $230,000 plus provided by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker. Under an agreement with Nassau County, the town will manage the project but the county will continue to have jurisdiction over the maintenance of the roadways.

Blakeman stated, “Nassau County is proud to partner with Supervisor Saladino and the Town of Oyster Bay to bring these much-needed improvements to downtown Syosset. From beautification to pedestrian safety enhancements, we are investing in our downtowns and strengthening the viability of the business district while leaving behind a better Nassau County for generations to come.”

Drucker, who assisted the town in obtaining funding for the project, added, “As a lifelong resident of this community, I take great pride in our vibrant downtowns and appreciate the importance of bringing projects like this streetscape to fruition. By beautifying downtown Syosset and making the community more walkable and accessible, we are investing in a brighter future.”

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay