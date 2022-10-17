The Milleridge Provides A Family Friendly Halloween Attraction

Every year, the Milleridge Village continues to provide a kid-friendly Halloween attraction that is conveniently located for locals, Nassau and even New York City residents.

The Haunted Milleridge Village has many activities that are sure to get anyone in the Halloween spirit. There’s a haunted house, pumpkin patch, spooky train, bounce house and even a spooky escape room. The ongoing event began on Oct. 7, and will be open on Fridays from 4:30 to 9 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

The Syosset Jericho Tribune visited the Haunted Village on Oct. 10, a day many had off from work and school, to learn more about this ghoulish attraction.

Curious if the pandemic has affected the popular event, Nicole Pivirtzikis, an organizer of the event, told the Syosset Jericho Tribune that while it kept going, the only change was timed tickets rather than accepting walk-ins.

“It’s the full blown open to the public, if you will,” Pivirtzikis said.

It’s an event that takes “…blood, sweat and tears,” to put together, Pivirtzikis said.

“We all have definitely drawn blood here,” she added, referencing fellow organizers who were in the ticket booth, including Jessica Scandiffio. “A lot of planning, and a lot of weeks outside and a lot of decorating, a lot of areas to cover [goes into organizing this event.]”

To get the Haunted Milleridge Village ready for the public, many weeks are needed to prepare. After all, the entire Milleridge Village that hosts bakeries and gourmet stores is decorated to provide a spooky and festive feel for those who may even just be shopping.

“We try to get here as soon as we can in September, and we’ve been opening up earlier and earlier because the weather’s been good to us,” Pivirtzikis said. “We try to get the most out of the season.”

When asked what families love most about this event, Pivirtzikis said that there’s so much to do and that there’s something for everybody whether you’re the 2-year-old child, the 13-year-old teen or one of the parents.

“The Milleridge draws a big crowd just because its history is very well known and that it’s been around for a long time,” Scandiffio said. “The village itself; there’s a lot of shops you can go to and they know about the bakery and the cafe. They come for food, they come for drinks, they come for everything.”

It draws families out, Pivirtzikis said, because it’s a great way to spend an afternoon or an evening. There are hours of entertainment and even shopping and dining options. And while the East End is known for its fall festivals, corn mazes and haunted houses, the Milleridge Village is providing that same entertainment at a more local level for Nassau and New York City residents.

“We get people from Queens, Staten Island, New Jersey and even Pennsylvania,” Scandiffio said. “People come out a long way for this.”

And fans of the Haunted Milleridge Village will get a new experience every year they go, as the organizers work to provide new attractions every year, such as the new escape room.

“[The Haunted House] is a good spook,” Pivirtzikis said. “It’s long.”

And at times there’s even live actors.

Visit milleridgeinn.com for more information on pricing.