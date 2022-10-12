Town Of Oyster Bay Partners With Community Group To Collect Peanut Butter

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand announced that the town will partner with the Massapequa Farmingdale Men’s Club to host a peanut butter collection drive. Throughout the month of October, residents are invited to donate new, unopened and sealed peanut butter to help replenish local food pantries and support families in need. Drop-off containers are located at Town Halls North and South, as well as at the Town Ice Skating Center.

“We are proud to partner with this great organization to help ‘spread the love’ and stock local food pantry shelves with this very popular product,” Saladino said. “Peanut butter has a long shelf life, provides many nutrients and doesn’t require refrigeration, making it among the most highly requested items from local food banks. We thank the Massapequa Farmingdale Men’s Club for again putting our local communities first with another wonderful initiative to help others.”

The Massapequa Farmingdale Men’s Club mission is to provide and encourage involvement in education, charitable and social programs for the men of local communities, and to support the local and wider community with activities and contributions.

“The Massapequa Farmingdale Men’s Club has been assisting local food banks for more than five years, especially during the most trying times at the height of the COVID pandemic,” Hand said. “Like all of the organization’s endeavors, proceeds from this event go entirely to help those in need.”

The Peanut Butter Collection Drive will run through Nov. 15. Drop-off bins are located during regular business hours at Town Hall North, 54 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay, Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa, and the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, 1001 Stewart Ave, Bethpage.

“Our organization has worked to help the local and greater community for several years, and we are thrilled to once again partner with the Town of Oyster Bay to supply this much-needed item to local food pantries,” Men’s Club President/Founder Tom Sabellico said. “We’ve run many successful food drives and have found over the years that local food banks like peanut butter, thanks to it being easy to use; it keeps a long time, provides a variety of nutrients, is high in protein and is enjoyed by all age groups.”

Visit www.massapequafarmingdalemensclub.com for more information about the Massapequa Farmingdale Men’s Club and their mission. For more information about the Peanut Butter Collection Drive and other town programs, visit the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com or call 516-624-6380.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay