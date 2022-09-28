St. Mark’s Coptic Church Hosts 35th Annual Egyptian Festival

St. Mark’s Coptic Church hosted its annual Egyptian festival on Sept. 16, 17, 18 and Sept. 23, 24 and 25.
This cultural experience included:
An exclusive interactive tour through the all new Egyptian Pyramids Exhibit.
Dressing up as Egyptian Pharaohs in the Egyptian theme photo booths.
Delicious authentic homemade Egyptian dishes.
A variety of interactive cultural displays.
Traditional live music and entertainment.
Shopping in the all new “El Souk” (Egyptian bazaar/market) full of various Egyptian artifacts and souvenirs.
Bouncy houses, along with many more exciting games, activities, crafts and prizes for kids.
A guided tour of the Coptic Orthodox Church.
—Submitted by St. Mark’s Coptic Church