A Fun Day At The Fair

Food, games and music at the Syosset-Woodbury Street Fair

Jackson Avenue near the Long Island Rail Road Station in Syosset was packed with people, vendors and food trucks on Sunday, Sept. 18 until 5 p.m. as part of the Syosset-Woodbury Street Festival hosted by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce.

More than 100 vendors, many of which were local businesses, lined the street and attendees enjoyed festival fare from food trucks. There were also inflatables and games for children, and even some giveaways and raffles for the adults.

The festival was a treat for the ears, too. Near the railroad station, musicians from the School of Rock played music in a band of vocals, guitar and drums. And down the road, members of the Children Orchestra played some classical music.

The weather was perfect for an event like this, and everyone enjoyed their day.