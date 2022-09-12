Oyster Bay Remembers 9/11

The Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board observed the annual Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 8th at 7 p.m. at TOBAY Beach.

The Town’s 9/11 Memorial – featuring a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center – is inscribed with the names of residents lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The Walls of Honor monument expands each year with newly inscribed names of those who lost their battle with 9/11 illness caused by exposure at Ground Zero.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay