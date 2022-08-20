Saladino: Career Centers Now Offering Classes To Help Residents Find Employment

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently announced that the Town of Oyster Bay’s Career Centers are now offering free employment workshops to residents every month. Job seekers can register for a wide array of helpful classes such as résumé writing, interview skills, Excel, LinkedIn and much more.

Workshops aim to target one of the three different facets of the current job search climate:

Computer workshops in Microsoft Office Suite to upgrade skills and gain basic computer knowledge.

Social media workshops focusing on LinkedIn, Facebook and other social media sites to find employment.

Employability workshops to encourage career readiness and employability skills through résumé writing, interviewing, self-assessment and more.

“The Town of Oyster Bay, alongside the Workforce Partnership, is committed to creating new job opportunities for residents and connecting qualified job seekers with employers,” Saladino said. “I encourage residents who are seeking employment to call our career centers today to learn more about these free classes and opportunities offered by The Workforce Partnership in the Town of Oyster Bay.”

The career centers also offer resource rooms, which are equipped with state-of-the-art computer workstations, complete with Microsoft software and Internet access, as well as access to job listings, resource materials, photocopiers, fax machines and telephones to residents.

Classes are held in-person at the two Career Centers, located at Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Rd. in Massapequa and at the New York State Department of Labor Building, 301 Old Country Rd. in Hicksville. For more information, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/workforce or call 516-797-4560.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay