Long Island ‘Shootout For Soldiers’

Breaks Lacrosse Event’s Fundraising Record

On July 21 and 22, in partly sweltering weather conditions, local lacrosse players banded together for a 24-hour shootout that raised a record-breaking $201,131.92 for charitable organizations that serve former and current U.S. service members.

The 8th Annual “Shootout for Soldiers” 24-Hour Lacrosse Benefit Game, held at the Town of Oyster Bay’s John J. Burns Park, drew players young and old for the popular lacrosse-based fundraising event. The funds raised with this year’s event will benefit veterans as well as active-duty military personnel through the Army Ranger Lead the Way Fund, the Long Island Air Force Association and the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund.

The Long Island Air Force Association also conducted a special ceremony on the evening of the first day to honor hometown Vietnam War veterans and present them with medals commemorating their service to our nation, according to press materials: the “All Veterans Group” performed a parachute landing on the field to deliver an official ball for play.

Harry Jacobs, who organizes Shootout for Soldiers Long Island, told Anton Media Group a few hours after 24-hour event had wrapped that he was a little tired but also very pleased with the event’s success.

“There is an overwhelming feeling of euphoria right now as we celebrate a new benchmark. However, a new record just means higher expectations in the future.” Jacobs commented by email. “In 24 hours, this incredible group of amazing people raised $201,132.92 for our American veterans.”

“Thank you, Strong Island.”