Deep Roots Farmers Market Brings Light

To Local Business And Produce

The weekly events also create a community space

Deep Roots Farmers Market offers a great Saturday activity for residents. There is a large selection of items ranging from fresh-baked bread, honey, pickles, pasta, vegetables and so much more. Each week, 35-plus vendors showcase their goods in Garvies Point, 100 Garvies Point Rd. in Glen Cove. All the vendors’ products are grown or produced on Long Island (or by Long Islanders.

Amy Peters is the owner and organizer of Deep Roots Market. She opened the market in 2014 in Sea Cliff and three years ago moved it to Glen Cove. Peters started this farmers market because she “…has always been a big fan of supporting local businesses and farms.” Peters wanted to create a space where she could help bring fresh, local produce to residents.

Some of the vendors come every week, whereas others come occasionally. Johnny Breads is a local favorite that comes to Glen Cove every week and sells out every time. Johnny Breads is an organic sourdough bread locally made in Manhasset.

Johnny Breads explained how being a vendor at the weekly farmers market has become so important to them and the community. “The best part is meeting the people,” Johnny Breads’ owners said. “We get to know everyone, and they look for us.”

People from all over Long Island visit the farmers market and love getting to try new local products. Nicole Park of Jericho, said “I am so happy I found a place like this to come on Saturdays. The food is incredible, and the location is just beautiful.”

Dogs are welcome to walk to the vending stands. Many of the vendors even have pet treats and bowls for water.

The farmers market will be running through October every day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, on Sundays Deep Roots displays in Great Neck at Steppingstone Park. However, dogs are not allowed at this location.

Check out Deep Roots Farmers Market on Facebook for updates about the events and weekly postings of the vendors.