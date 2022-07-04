Congratulations To The South Woods Middle School Class Of 2022

During an outdoor ceremony held at the Syosset track and field on June 21, eighth-graders from South Woods Middle School received their certificates as they officially moved up to Syosset High School.

Following a prelude by the South Woods Jazz Band, the Pledge of Allegiance led by student Tiffany Obedian and a recorded performance of the Star Spangled Banner by the South Woods Vocal Jazz ensemble, board of education trustees addressed the students, administration, and the audience.

Board trustee Susan Falkove spoke about the resilience displayed by the students. “You showed your strength, your determination, and your spirit, and we are so very proud of all that you were able to accomplish over the last three years,” she remarked. Board trustee Lisa Cosica offered advice as the students prepare to enter the high school. “Take these next four years to build your brain, grow your heart and the rest will fall into place,” she advised the students.

PTA Co-Presidents Pankaj Mangal and Sarika Shah thanked the faculty and staff, congratulated the students on their accomplishments, and wished them well in high school. Principal Michelle Burget expressed how proud she was of the students. “It is my honor to be here today to commend you for your commitment to excellence in all that you do,” she remarked. “All of our students’ intellectual achievements, motivation, warmth, and sense of community have made a tremendous impression on our school, particularly during this continued unique time in our shared history, and will make a lasting impact on our world in countless special ways.”

After receiving their certificates and being named Syosset High School freshman, the students joined family and friends to celebrate their next chapter in their educational journey.

—Submitted by the Syosset Central School District