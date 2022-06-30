The Weekly Car Show At The Millridge Inn

By Julia Penchuk

On Thursday afternoons, all different model cars fill the Milleridge Inn in Jericho parking lot for visitors to view. There are aisles of classic and new cars that Long Island residents show to the community.

Bernie Biren, Plainview, has an original 56 Desoto that he shows every Thursday night. Biren has loved cars ever since he was a little kid.

“When I was a kid, I was a racer,” said Biren.

The Milleridge car show is special because it is during the week and gives retired people, like Biren, something to look forward to. “I come back every week because I love cars,” said Biren.

Jane and Art show their now 7-year-old Model S Tesla at the show and shared about a trip they took in their Tesla. “We decided to drive it and plug it in, coast to coast, and bring it back to the factory it was built in in Freemont, California,” said Jane.

Jane and Art took photos of their Model S Tesla car at every charging station they used on their cross-country trip.

This event starts at 3 p.m. and runs into the night. Anyone is welcome to roam and glance at the cars for free.

For more information about the Milleridge Inn, visit milleridgeinn.com.