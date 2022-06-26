Town to Host Empire State Ride Long Island To End Cancer

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the town board recently announced a partnership with Empire State Ride Long Island to host a charity ride to raise funds to end cancer. The ride, which takes place on Saturday, July 23, features three different course lengths for riders of all ages and ability. All course routes begin at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, in Oyster Bay.

“I am so proud that the Town of Oyster Bay will play host to such an amazing event. Empire State Ride Long Island is poised to make a tremendous difference in the lives of those touched by cancer and it will be directly due to the actions of our amazing residents who sign up for this fundraising ride,” Saladino said. “With two wheels, our residents can change the world. I look forward to seeing everyone on event day, and I encourage any one of any age or riding ability to sign up for the event, as three course routes will be featured.”

The Empire State Ride Long Island is a perfect, family-friendly summer event that features a ride through beautiful beaches, woodlands, and the historic destinations in and around the Town of Oyster Bay, all while helping cancer patients gain access to the newest clinical trials. This one-day bike ride event, held in partnership between the town and Empire State Ride Long Island, will raise funds for clinical research and trials that will benefit cancer patients at Catholic Health on Long Island and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the nation’s first cancer center in the United States dedicated exclusively to cancer research.

“At Roswell Park, we believe that no one should have to choose between convenience and quality when facing a decision about where they or a loved one should seek care for cancer,” Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, PhD said. “That’s why partnerships with health care facilities like Catholic Health and the funds raised through Empire State Ride Long Island are so critical to continue to provide the latest clinical trials and treatments to patients across New York State.”

The event will feature three course lengths: a 10-mile route spanning the shoreline from Bayville to Centre Island (ideal for family and children), a 25-mile route featuring the scenic rolling hills from Bayville through Locust Valley, Glen Cove and Old Brookville (for more experienced riders) and a 62-mile route through Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Roslyn Harbor, to Port Washington and then all the way to Teddy Roosevelt’s home at Sagamore Hill (for advanced cyclists).

By participating in Empire State Ride Long Island, bicyclists will have an opportunity to make a real impact on cancer research and patient care through clinical trials at these locations. In 2021, more than $100,000 was raised by nearly 250 riders.

Registration is now open for this fundraising event with a $25 fee for each participant. Riders will commit to a fundraising minimum which is $200 for adults and $75 for riders under 18 for all routes. To kick start each rider’s efforts, their $25 registration fee will be credited to their fundraising page.

Visit www.esrlongisland.com to learn more or sign up to ride and raise funds for the event.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay