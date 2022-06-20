Saladino Announces Free Summer Concert Series At Local Parks

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board announce the return of “Music Under the Stars”— a free summer concert series— which kicks off on Wednesday, July 6 and features a wide variety of genres ranging from country to rock. All concerts begin at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted below. For comfort, residents may bring blankets, chairs and coolers. Performances are subject to change and will be held weather permitting. Call 516-797-7925 or visit the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com for additional information.

Programming is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Extreme Auto Body, Steel Equities, Gold Coast Studios, Action Auto Wreckers, Complete Basement Systems, David Lerner Associates, Ridgewood Savings Bank, Catholic Health St. Joseph Hospital, News 12, KJOY98.3, 103.1MAXFM, 104.7FM WHLI, Friends of the Community Service Department.

Summer Concert Series:

Wednesday, July 6

HALF STEP: Playing music of the

Grateful Dead

Ellsworth W. Allen Park, Farmingdale

Saturday, July 9

ZBTB: Zac Brown Tribute Band

John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa

Tuesday, July 12

SALUTE TO AMERICA

(special start time 7:30 p.m.)

Alex Shillo’s Tribute to Bruce Springsteen followed by Grucci Fireworks

TOBAY Beach, Massapequa

Wednesday, July 13

BILL GIANGRANDE & THE K9 BAND:

Covering the biggest hits from the ’70s

through today

TOBAY Beach, Massapequa

Saturday, July 16

DISCO UNLIMITED: The hottest disco

show & dance band on the East Coast

Syosset-Woodbury Community Park,

Woodbury

Tuesday, July 19

LET’S HANG ON: Americas #1

Frankie Valli Tribute

John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa

Wednesday, July 20

GENTLEMEN OF SOUL LSM: Performing

hits from Stevie Wonder, Kool & The

Gang, The Jacksons, Prince and more

Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park &

Beach, Oyster Bay

Saturday, July 23

THE TRILOGY TRIBUTE: Jagger,

Slick & Morrison

Ellsworth W. Allen Park, Farmingdale

Tuesday, July 26

MIKE DELGUIDICE & BIG SHOT:

Celebrating the music of Billy Joel and more

John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa

Wednesday, July 27

THE JILL GIOIA BAND: Legends of Rock

Ellsworth W. Allen Park, Farmingdale

Saturday, July 30

COUNTRY FEST

(Special start time 6 p.m.)

The World’s Greatest Luke Bryan Tribute,

The Ultimate Aldean Experience & The

Ultimate McGraw Experience

John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa

Tuesday, Aug. 2

DR. K’s MOTOWN REVUE: America’s #1

authentic Motown revue band

John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa

Wednesday, Aug. 3

BONJOURNEYNY: A Tribute to Bon Jovi

& Journey

Plainview-Old Bethpage Community

Park, Plainview

Saturday, Aug. 6

NEW YORK BEES GEES TRIBUTE SHOW:

Playing the Greatest Hits of the Bee Gees

John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa

Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

THE RONALD REAGANS: ’80s vs ’90s

Battle of the Decades

Ellsworth W. Allen Park, Farmingdale

Wednesday, Aug. 10

SHINING STAR TRIBUTE: The New York

Area’s number one Earth, Wind and Fire

Tribute Band

Syosset-Woodbury Community Park,

Woodbury

Saturday, Aug. 13

THE BEAT GOES ON CHER TRIBUTE

FEATURING LISA MCCLOWRY

John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa

