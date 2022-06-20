Saladino Announces Free Summer Concert Series At Local Parks

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board announce the return of “Music Under the Stars”— a free summer concert series— which kicks off on Wednesday, July 6 and features a wide variety of genres ranging from country to rock. All concerts begin at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted below. For comfort, residents may bring blankets, chairs and coolers. Performances are subject to change and will be held weather permitting. Call 516-797-7925 or visit the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com for additional information.
Summer Concert Series:
Wednesday, July 6
HALF STEP: Playing music of the
Grateful Dead
Ellsworth W. Allen Park, Farmingdale
Saturday, July 9
ZBTB: Zac Brown Tribute Band
John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa
Tuesday, July 12
SALUTE TO AMERICA
(special start time 7:30 p.m.)
Alex Shillo’s Tribute to Bruce Springsteen followed by Grucci Fireworks
TOBAY Beach, Massapequa
Wednesday, July 13
BILL GIANGRANDE & THE K9 BAND:
Covering the biggest hits from the ’70s
through today
TOBAY Beach, Massapequa
Saturday, July 16
DISCO UNLIMITED: The hottest disco
show & dance band on the East Coast
Syosset-Woodbury Community Park,
Woodbury
Tuesday, July 19
LET’S HANG ON: Americas #1
Frankie Valli Tribute
John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa
Wednesday, July 20
GENTLEMEN OF SOUL LSM: Performing
hits from Stevie Wonder, Kool & The
Gang, The Jacksons, Prince and more
Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park &
Beach, Oyster Bay
Saturday, July 23
THE TRILOGY TRIBUTE: Jagger,
Slick & Morrison
Ellsworth W. Allen Park, Farmingdale
Tuesday, July 26
MIKE DELGUIDICE & BIG SHOT:
Celebrating the music of Billy Joel and more
John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa
Wednesday, July 27
THE JILL GIOIA BAND: Legends of Rock
Ellsworth W. Allen Park, Farmingdale
Saturday, July 30
COUNTRY FEST
(Special start time 6 p.m.)
The World’s Greatest Luke Bryan Tribute,
The Ultimate Aldean Experience & The
Ultimate McGraw Experience
John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa
Tuesday, Aug. 2
DR. K’s MOTOWN REVUE: America’s #1
authentic Motown revue band
John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa
Wednesday, Aug. 3
BONJOURNEYNY: A Tribute to Bon Jovi
& Journey
Plainview-Old Bethpage Community
Park, Plainview
Saturday, Aug. 6
NEW YORK BEES GEES TRIBUTE SHOW:
Playing the Greatest Hits of the Bee Gees
John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
THE RONALD REAGANS: ’80s vs ’90s
Battle of the Decades
Ellsworth W. Allen Park, Farmingdale
Wednesday, Aug. 10
SHINING STAR TRIBUTE: The New York
Area’s number one Earth, Wind and Fire
Tribute Band
Syosset-Woodbury Community Park,
Woodbury
Saturday, Aug. 13
THE BEAT GOES ON CHER TRIBUTE
FEATURING LISA MCCLOWRY
John J. Burns Town Park, Massapequa
—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay