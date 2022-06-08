Long Island University Named Distinguished Delegation At The National Model United Nations Conference In New York City

The Long Island University Model United Nations team was named “Distinguished Delegation” in the world’s largest intercollegiate Model United Nations competition that took place April 10 to 14 in New York City. Long Island University students competed with thousands of delegates from prestigious universities representing five continents and dozens of United Nations member states, including the U.S., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Korea, Lebanon, Chile, Colombia and the Philippines.

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres celebrated the National Model UN participants for believing in the power of global cooperation and stated “the United Nations is your steadfast ally as we strive to build a sustainable, inclusive and resilient world for all…our world needs your engagement and ideas more than ever.”

Long Island University, which has a campus in Brookville, consistently ranks among the top Model United Nations delegations in national and global United Nations competitions. Long Island University received the top prize of “Outstanding Delegation” out of more than 50 national universities at the National Model United Nations Conference in Washington, D.C. from November 5 to 7, 2021. Long Island University won the prestigious award by competing against top national universities across the U.S., including Georgia Tech, U.S. Air Force Academy, Clemson University, Wake Forest University, Pepperdine University, Baylor University, Syracuse University, and many more.

In 2022, the National Model United Nations (NMUN) recognized Long Island University for over three decades of commitment to the ideals of the United Nations. Specifically, the National Model United Nations honored Long Island University for showing “commitment to experiential learning opportunities like NMUN as well as the ideals embodied by the United Nations. We are greatly indebted to them for their leadership.”

—Submitted by Long Island University