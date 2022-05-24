The Long Island Coalition Against Bullying To Hold 8th Annual Golf Open

The Long Island Coalition Against Bullying (LICAB), a nonprofit based in Farmingdale, will hold its eighth annual Golf Open at Woodside Club in Muttontown on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Among the organization’s top fundraisers, the event draws a crowd of over 250 to experience the exclusive course at Woodside, followed by a dinner and awards reception to honor the winner of the 2022 Asaf German Spring Anti-Bullying Scholarship. The scholarship is granted to one Long Island senior each year as part of an essay-writing competition that tasks students with navigating how to address bullying in our community.

LICAB will debut a new timeline at this year’s outing, with Tee Off at 11 a.m., cocktail hour at 4 p.m., and dinner and awards reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

All funds raised at the 2022 Golf Open will support LICAB’s current and future programs aimed at: helping find Long Island children and families experiencing bullying; helping affected families access resources including subsidized therapy and other therapeutic outlets; educate and inform children, parents and educators on the risks and dangers of bullying among Long Island’s youth; and preventing future instances of bullying from occurring on Long Island.

“LICAB is thrilled to bring the 2022 Golf Open to Woodside Club once again for a day of sport and networking with likeminded professionals who can relate to our mission,” LICAB Executive Director/Founder Joe Salamone said. “Our organization has expanded its reach more than tenfold in Nassau and Suffolk counties in the last school year alone. This is a testament not only to the value of our services, but unfortunately also to the impact and pressure our youth is experiencing in a time of great social change. Bullying continues to be an under-the-radar issue that Long Island children face on a daily basis, and LICAB is here to assist parents, children and educators on navigating difficult situations and providing support and guidance to those in their greatest moment of need. It is thanks to fundraisers like our annual Golf Open that we can continue our expansion to provide services to more families and forge valuable partnerships within our community.”

The 2022 Golf Open is supported by a variety of local and national brands, including: Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; Tim White Home Improvement; Rockline Wealth Management; Excellis Health; TD Bank; JXG Consulting; H2M architects + engineers; FeldMed; Marathon Wealth Management; Milwaukee Tool; Sir Speedy; Midland Steel; Webistix; Fratello Construction; Oliva Therapeutics; Doctor Diver Leak Protection; LEB Electric; Keller Williams; Salted – Social Media; SCI Construction; Keller Williams Elite; Valley National Bank; Island Fox Home Inspections; Suffolk Bus Corporation; Orange Products; Chase Bank; Captivate Talent; Fidelity Investments; Transervice; Cosette Pharmaceuticals; Lake Landscape & Mason Supply; A Lot Maintenance Corp.

Interested parties can go to www.licab.org/events or https://secure.qgiv.com/for/licab/event/847274/ to learn more, golf, sponsor, or donate to this year’s charity event.