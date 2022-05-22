Councilman Hand Announces Summer Swim Lessons

Registration Available Online This Month

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Tom Hand announced that registration for the Town’s summer swim lessons will take place online beginning Tuesday, May 31, at 9 a.m. on the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/parks. Swim lessons are available at all Town pools (Syosset-Woodbury Park, Plainview-Old Bethpage Park, Bethpage Community Park and Marjorie Post Park) for children ages 5 and older.

“Because we live in a town sandwiched between the Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean, it is extremely important that children in the Town of Oyster Bay learn how to swim,” Hand siad. “Our swim lessons have been a hugely popular program for many years as children learn how to safely enjoy fun in the pool under the guidance of our American Red Cross certified lifeguards.”

There are four two-week sessions throughout the summer. Classes are run on weekdays at 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. for 45 minutes each. The registration fee is $55 per child for the first two-week session with a season pass. If the same child signs up for additional two-week sessions, the fee will be $30 per subsequent two-week session. For those without a season pass the registration fee is $75 per child for the first two-week session and $50 per subsequent two-week session. Lessons are on a first-come, first-served basis and no walk-ins are allowed. For more information, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/pools or call 516-797-4131.