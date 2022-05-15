Syosset-Woodbury Chamber Of Commerce And Community Support Syosset Residents

The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce, thanks to more than 200 donations from member businesses and the community at large, presented checks totaling $14,525 to the seven families who lost their homes at the Hidden Ridge Fire on April 13. One hundred percent of the funds raised was distributed to those who were displaced by the fire.

President Russell P. Green, along with Vice President Mike Gallo, and board members Alan Goldberg, Pastor Rebecca Sheridan, and Wendy Weiss, were in attendance on behalf of the over 140 Chamber members. A donation page had been set up by the Chamber the day after the fire, and the outpouring of support was a wonderful example of the community reaching out to help fellow residents of Syosset. The Chamber of Commerce has for more than 20 years been dedicated to promoting local businesses, as well as the betterment of the community. Learn more at www.syossetchamber.com or visit Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Please contact Chamber President Russell Green at 516-393-5935 or Russell.green@clsecurities.com for additional information.