Syosset Resident Joins Jaspan Schlesinger As Partner

Syosset resident Gayle Gerson, joined the law firm Jaspan Schlesinger LLP. Gayle S. Gerson is a partner in litigation. She focuses her practice on complex commercial disputes, including disputes between partners, shareholders of closely-held corporations and members of limited liability companies. She also represents secured and unsecured creditors, as well as chapter 7 trustees, seeking to recover assets from the bankruptcy estates of corporate and individual debtors.

Gerson brings substantial experience in state and federal courts, at both the trial and appellate levels, as well as specific expertise in the enforcement and recovery of large judgment awards. A resident of Syosset, Gerson received her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, and her B.A. from J.D. Tufts University.