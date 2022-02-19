Five Syosset Students Selected As Presidential Scholar Candidates

Five Syosset High School students have been selected as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidates. Seniors Ethan Chiu, Tiffany Gao, Rohan Ghotra, Nathan Han, and David Wang were notified by the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program that they qualified for one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

Ethan, Tiffany, Rohan, Nathan and David are among the over 5,000 students nation-wide, and approximately 30 students from Long Island who will have the opportunity to apply to become U.S. Presidential Scholars. Application is by invitation only by the US Department of Education’s Commission on Presidential Scholars, and candidates are selected based on their exceptional performances on the SAT or ACT exams and their academic, artistic and technical accomplishments.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize excellence in education and to honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Approximately 600 Semi-Finalists will be announced in April. Up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be selected and announced in early May.