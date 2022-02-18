Jericho Public Library’s Virtual Events

The Jericho Public Library is happy to offer the following virtual events. Check the Jericho Public Library’s monthly calendar, www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register for these and other exciting upcoming events. Out-of-district patrons may register beginning two weeks before each event.

Virtual Guided Mediation for Self-Healing

Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. – Bring harmony and balance into your life with Patricia Anderson.

Teen: Movie Night Snack Tray with Chef Rob Scott

Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. – Check out some DVDs or a Roku stick to take home with your snack tray filled with movie theater candy, popcorn, chips and more. Limited availability. Registrants will be notified when their kit is ready to be picked up.

Virtual Maker Hour with STEMtastic: Balloon Race Cars

Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. – For ages 8 and up,using a variety of parts, you will design and build a race car to race on our track.

Free Virtual Creative Writing Workshop

Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. – Join in this writing workshop led by Sandy Kassimir to get started writing about any topic or genre.

Virtual Book Discussion

Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. – Attendees will discuss Marion Dane Bauer’s On My Honor for grades 3 and 4. Pick up a copy of the book in the Children’s Room prior to the program. Participants are asked to read the book before the program, either by the child or a parent reading to the child. The link for the Zoom Meeting will be sent in an email.

Virtual Chair Yoga with Jolie Bosnjak

Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. – This class will begin with a breath practice to calm the mind and meld with the poses. Participants will move from head to toe, using the chair as a prop for support. This practice is for all levels, including those nursing an injury or coping with a chronic problem. The results will surprise you. This class cost $66 for 11 sessions. There are no refunds. The link for the Zoom Meeting will be sent in an email.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting

Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. – Want to get involved and help with planning future Teen programs and book purchases here at the Jericho Public Library? Teenage Jericho residents are invited to join this month’s meeting to talk about these things and more while earning 1 hour of community service credit.

Virtual Yoga with Joe

Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. – Joe Cilmi is a certified Iyengar Hatha Yoga Instructor. Join him for this yoga class geared for all levels and reduce the stress in your life while keeping fit. The class cost: $66 for 11 sessions. There are no refunds. The link for the Zoom Meeting will be sent in an email.