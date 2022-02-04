Syosset Student Accepted Into Stanford Study Program

Syosset High School student Ethan Chiu has been selected to participate in the Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education’s China Scholar Program (CSP) for Spring of 2022.

The CSP, which focuses on international and cross-cultural education, only selects 20 high school students nationwide to participate in a one-semester, intensive study of contemporary China. Selection is based on students’ academic record, writing and analytical ability and a demonstrated interest in China. Selected students engage in college-level instruction with Stanford University professors, leading scholars from top-tier colleges and universities, and former diplomats. Students will explore key issues in contemporary China including politics, economics, social issues culture and the arts. The course will offer them a rare degree of expertise about China and its relationship with the United States.