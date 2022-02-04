Syosset Student Accepted Into Stanford Study Program

Syosset High School student Ethan Chiu. (Photo courtesy of Life Touch Photography)

Syosset High School student Ethan Chiu has been selected to participate in the Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education’s China Scholar Program (CSP) for Spring of 2022.

The CSP, which focuses on international and cross-cultural education, only selects 20 high school students nationwide to participate in a one-semester, intensive study of contemporary China. Selection is based on students’ academic record, writing and analytical ability and a demonstrated interest in China. Selected students engage in college-level instruction with Stanford University professors, leading scholars from top-tier colleges and universities, and former diplomats. Students will explore key issues in contemporary China including politics, economics, social issues culture and the arts. The course will offer them a rare degree of expertise about China and its relationship with the United States.

