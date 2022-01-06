Syosset Public Library Adult Programs

Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. – The American Revolution was the product of decades of grievances felt by many colonists to be originating from the seat of power of the British Empire. We will analyze the series of actions from both sides of the Atlantic. Presenter, James Coll, Adjunct Professor of American and Constitutional History at Nassau Community College and Hofstra University and a retired NYPD detective.

For Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar

Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. – Explore the history of America’s favorite girl detective, and the author of the series Carolyn Keene. No registration required. For the Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar. Presenter, Leslie Goddard, historian and author.

Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. – Are you smarter than your neighbor? Find out at our adult winter trivia program.

For the Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar.

Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. – In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day held annually on January 27, journalist Rebecca Frankel joins us to discuss the writing of her 2021 release Into the Forest: A Holocaust Story of Survival, Triumph, and Love detailing the inspirational tale of a Polish Jewish family that survived the Holocaust by escaping into the forest. No registration required.

For the Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar.

Jan. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 – Learn how easy and affordable it is to make homemade meals for your pets. No registration required. For the Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar. Presenter, Christine M. Filardi, certified in canine and feline nutrition and author of Home Cooking for Your Dog.

Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. – An overview of the life and legacy of Miss Peggy Lee. No registration required in-person or online. For the Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar. Presenter, Marc Courtade, Executive Director, Huntington Arts Council. In-person masks are required, or you can join via Zoom.

Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. – Join us virtually to listen to Leah Konen discuss the new thriller The Perfect Escape. No registration needed. For the Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar.

Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. – Join us as Chef Ron Fan demonstrates how to cook with ingredients of the season. Once you register, you will receive a Zoom link, the ingredient list and recipe. To register, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar.

Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. – There was another side to Julia Child, one the public hardly knew. In 1943, during WWII, Child worked in the Office of Strategic Services, later the Central Intelligence Agency, at the right hand of “Wild”

Bill Donovan, the head of America’s foreign spies. With her husband, Julia moved from one dangerous post to another, serving the country before she learned how to cook. No registration needed. For the Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar. Presenter, Barry Bradford, historian, writer & distinguished lecturer from the Organization of American Historians.

Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. – Discover how to thoroughly investigate the columns of the censuses and analyze the information to further your research. Presenter Sarah Gutman, a certified genealogist. For the Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar.

Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. – Get tips from a successful author about how to adapt your favorite characters or stories for the screen or for a novel while expressing your unique perspectives and interests. To register, email trending@syossetlibrary.org, or go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar. Presenter, Erin Coughlin, author.

Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. – Learn some common reasons for consulting a gastroenterologist. Presenter, Leena Sayedy, M.S. Assistant Professor, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine. In-person, and masks are required.

Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. – Learn how advertising changed during television’s first two decades, from live demonstrations, celebrity testimonials, inventive animations, and ads that

integrated directly into the program in the 1940s to 30-second spots by the 1960s. No registration needed. For the Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar. Presenter, Brian Rose, Retired Professor of Communications, Fordham University.

Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. – This presentation takes a deep dive into six songs to gain a better understanding of The Beatles as musicians, songwriters, and artists. Registration for SSD residents begins January 3; all others one week later if available. To register email splprograms@syossetlibrary.org or call 516-921-7161 ext. 240. Presenters, Tom Cavanaugh & James Coll. In-person, and masks are required.

Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. – Let’s look at the objects that produced so many enjoyable moments: Hula Hoops, Silly Putty, Barbie dolls, Tinker Toys, Lincoln Logs, Erector sets, wooden blocks, electric football, and more. No registration needed. Presenters, Professors Howard Ehrlich & Harvey Sackowitz, St. John’s University. In-person, and masks are required.

Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. – Explore the musical milestones, dazzling visuals, and the song and dance of Broadway, from the Ziegfeld Follies to Hello, Dolly!, 42nd Street and Dreamgirls. Take a look at the 21st Century and what we have to look forward to in the coming decades. No registration needed. For the Zoom link, go to www.syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar. Presenter, Stephen Machamie, stage and film director.