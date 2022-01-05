A Better Business Teacher

New hire Mr. Michael Goldin recently joined the Jericho community to teach business classes. He is a teacher who enjoys spending time with his students, building connections and making progress.

Goldin earned his bachelor’s degree at Molloy College and his master’s degree in Business Education from Hofstra University.

During college, he interned for a short films festival. He has also been a chocolatier and a children’s entertainer for kids’ birthday parties. After graduating from college he worked in the television department at Lionsgate. This is when he realized there was too much time spent working behind a desk and not enough personal interaction.

Goldin started as a student teacher for a month and a half at W. Tresper Clarke High School in 2020. He also joined the business department in Sewanhaka High School that same year, and later joined Jericho.

He finds the Jericho community to be a positive environment. He said, “I think people are happy to be back in the classroom, back into school, and happy to see their friends again.”

Curriculum Associate for Social Studies, Business & Libraries Dr. Sundberg said, “I am very happy he is here, and so impressed with how he gets along with his colleagues.” Dr. Sundberg is fond of Mr. Goldin’s skill sets and how he knows how to work apps such as Peardeck, Google Classroom, Nearpod, and Canvas.

Engaging parents with their students’ work can be difficult, but Goldin finds that showcasing his students’ assignments, keeping in touch with their parents and sending student spotlight emails is effective. He said, “I’m looking forward to showcasing the students’ work in my open house session.”

Goldin provides a fun environment by letting the students pick their class mascots and giving positive feedback. Freshman Victoria L. says, “His personality lights up the room when he teaches.”

Making sure students feel comfortable and safe in class is important. Goldin makes an effort to help students feel more at home by ensuring that all his students’ voices are heard and respected. He said, “At the beginning of the class, we made a class contract where everyone participated to design the rules we wanted to have in the classroom.”

Goldin attends many Jericho events to support students. He was recently seen at the girls and boys varsity volleyball games, running a booth at homecoming, and supporting clubs such as FBLA.

Goldin encourages all students to explore the business department here at JHS. He said, “I think everyone should take a business course because it’s a great way to learn about the real world and real work skills.”