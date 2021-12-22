Democratic County Legislator Josh Lafazan Announces Run For Congress

Fresh off a re-election win in a Trump district, Lafazan will run

on his ability to keep NY-03 in Democratic hands

In a launch video entitled “Seat,” County Legislator Josh Lafazan announced his campaign for Congress in NY-03. Since becoming the youngest elected official in New York State when he won a seat on the Syosset School Board at age 18, Lafazan has been elected County Legislator three times in a district won by Donald Trump and passed more bills than any Nassau County Legislator in history. Now, he is running for Congress to represent parts of Nassau, Suffolk, and Queens.

In his launch video, Lafazan makes the case that in a tough year, keeping NY-03 in Democratic hands will be a challenge given the changing electorate on Long Island and the national political climate. Josh’s candidacy as a Democrat who has a proven record of winning across party lines will offer Democrats their best chance at holding this seat and thus delivering on the issues that matter most to them. Lafazan points to his commitment to lowering taxes, making healthcare more affordable, ending the gun violence and opioid epidemics, advocating for our veterans, and fighting COVID responsibly by listening to the science.

If elected, Lafazan would be the youngest member of Congress in the Democratic Caucus in Washington.

“I was born and raised in this district. I graduated from our public schools, and have served my community as a volunteer, an advocate, a school board member, and a county legislator. Now I’m running for Congress because in these unprecedented times we need leaders in Washington that are battle-tested and ready to sit down and get to work to solve our toughest challenges,” said Lafazan.

“My top priorities are clear: getting property taxes under control, making healthcare more affordable, fixing our crumbling infrastructure, ending the gun violence and opioid epidemics, protecting our environment, and finally ending the global pandemic. These are not poll-tested platitudes but priorities that come from the thousands of conversations I’ve had with residents across this district over the past decade. But none of them can be reality if we don’t keep this seat in Democratic hands. And I’m the pragmatic Democrat who can do that,” he stated.