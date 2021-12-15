Jericho Public Library’s Upcoming Events

The Jericho Public Library is happy to offer virtual and/or in-person programs.

Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. – The library will be screening Emma, a glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. – An in-person and virtual Great Performers series with Marc Courtade, will celebrate the life and career of Christopher Plummer. Best known for his performance as Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music, Plummer was a prolific and versatile actor whose career spanned seven decades.

Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. – No registration is necessary for the family film, The Polar Express. After the movie, children may stop by the Children’s Room and pick up a fun craft to do at home.

Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. – Keep your holiday spirits up with the in-person (tickets required) or virtual (register on our website) Here’s to the Holidays music with Linda Ipanema and the Hot Spots. Enjoy their rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Feliz Navidad,” Hanukkah songs and more.

Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. – Take a walk through the eighth most visited museum in the world with the in-person or virtual art lecture about The National Gallery of London, where Mary Maguire will walk attendees through its galleries with special stops in front of Botticelli’s The Mystical Nativity and Pieter Bruegel’s The Adoration of the Kings.

Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. – Discuss the topics of the day, and the trends that affect us now and in the future at the Virtual News Currents with Elinor Haber.

Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. – Attendees can join in-person or virtually for Talk About Books with Fran Cohen. Listeners are welcome. This discussion will be on The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo, a re-imagination of The Great Gatsby told from the perspective of Jordan Baker as a queer Vietnamese adoptee.

Check the Jericho Public Library’s monthly calendar at www.jericholibrary.org/events/month to register for these and other upcoming events. All in-person programs require masks.