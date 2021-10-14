Students Earn Honors In National Merit Scholarship Program

The Jericho School District is pleased to announce that 16 Jericho High School students were recently named semifinalists and 32 students were named Commended Students in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Approximately 1.5 million high school students take the PSAT each year. Of those, 50,000 (3.3 percent) are Commended Scholars, and 16,000 (1.1 percent) are chosen as National Merit Scholar Semifinalists. Thirty-two Jericho High School students were also named Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

—Submitted by Jericho Central School