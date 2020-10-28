Upcoming Virtual Events at the Jericho Public Library

For all events, go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org /events/month to register.

Thursday, Oct. 29 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Jolie Bosnjak This practice is for all levels…including those nursing an injury or coping with a chronic problem. The results will surprise you!

2 p.m. Horror Stories for Halloween: A Reading by author Robert Ottone

Turn off your lights, get comfortable, and join local author Robert Ottone when he reads stories from his new collection, Her Infernal Name & Other Nightmares. Thrills, chills, frights and even some laughs await you in this spooky afternoon of storytelling.

5:30 p.m. Yoga with Joe- Join Joe for this yoga class geared for all levels and reduce the stress in your life while keeping fit! Joe Cilmi is a certified Iyengar Hatha Yoga Instructor.

7 p.m. Story & Crafts with Ms. Kim (Ages 3-Kindergarten)

Friday, Oct. 30 1:30 p.m. Taproot Workshops & Journal: Write Your Life

Taproot is a not-for-profit organization that encourages amateur writers aged fifty-five and older to write their memoirs. A Taproot form and a $70.00 check payable to Taproot Workshops Inc. are due at the library in person or by mail within 5 days of registering. The form is available to download on our website

Monday, Nov. 2 4 p.m. – Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta Put on some comfortable clothing and join Mindy for this exercise class while in the comfort and safety of your home.

7 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray Join Linda for this evening exercise class designed to get you Fit & look Fabulous!

Tuesday, Nov. 3 11 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson Join Pat for one or all of the meditation sessions to bring harmony and balance into your life.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 1 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn Learn watercolor techniques, tips and tricks. There will be time for questions and critiques.

7 p.m. Kahoot Post Halloween Trivia (ages 4 & up) Let’s extend Halloween with a post Halloween Trivia game. Join us for a spooktacular time and see how much you know about this ghostly holiday.

-Submitted by the Jericho Public Library