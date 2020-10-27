Syosset Library’s December Virtual Events

The Syosset Public Library revealed its list of events for this December.

Lost Amusement Parks of Long Island

Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m.

Lollipop Farm! Nunleys! Fairyland! Dodge City! Join us for a journey through the history of amusement parks across Long Island. Beginning with an overview of amusement park history, then visit lost parks in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming Presenter, Marisa (Berman) Hollywood, author of Historic Amusement Parks of Long Island and Images of America: Nunley’s Amusement Park.

Afternoons with the Author: Afia Atakora

Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m.

Join Afia Atakora as she discusses the inspiration behind the writing of her 2020 debut novel Conjure Women, a historical fiction novel detailing the lives of three women before and after the Civil War.

Greer MacAllister! Virtual Author Lunch

Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12 p.m.

Grab your lunch and zoom in to “meet” Greer MacAllister, author of Arctic Fury. Greer will be stopping by to chat about her books and to answer your burning questions. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming.

How the JFK Assassination Changed the Constitution

Thursday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

A discussion about the constitutional provisions pertaining to the death of a sitting U.S. president, a situation that has occurred eight times in U.S. history, and the legal changes that have occurred in the order of presidential succession. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming. Presenter, James Coll, Adjunct Professor of American and Constitutional History at Nassau Community College and Hofstra University and a retired NYPD detective.

Haunted Theaters of Broadway

Friday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m.

Each night after the applause dies, the curtain falls, the audience vanishes, the cleaners dust, the lights are killed, the great theaters become dark and silent places. Author Robert Viagas discusses how many of the busiest theaters continue to be just as busy haunted by spirits. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming. Presenter, Robert Viagas, Author & Editor at Playbill

King Tut: The Inside Story

Thursday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.

Meet King Tut and the discoverer of his tomb, Howard Carter, and learn about the intrigues associated with one of the wealthiest finds in archeological history. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming. Presenter, Dr. Regina Gilbert, Retired Adjunct Professor, Hofstra University and guest lecturer on ancient Egypt for Molloy Institute for Life Long Learning

Stephen Schwartz: Defying Gravity

Friday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.

For more than four decades, this Mineola native has delighted audiences with his scores for Godspell, Pippin, Wicked and many more. Learn more about this remarkable songwriter. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming. Presenter, John Kenrick, entertainment historian

The Media and Politics

Monday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m.

Based on current events and politics, this lecture will show what to take from newscasts, campaigns, and polls, and where conventional wisdom is often wrong. The lecture will illustrate how the political system is shifting with new technology and unrestricted money from political interest groups. Combining visuals and data, Dr. Wagner will show how events, technology, media, and politicians are shaping the political discourse and what it means for America. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming. Presenter, Kevin M. Wagner, Political Analyst, M.A., JD, Ph.D., Professor & Chair of Dept. of Political Science, Florida Atlantic University

Andrew Schaffer! Virtual Author Visit & BYOB

Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Grab your favorite holiday themed beverage and zoom in to “meet” Andrew Shaffer, author of Secret Santa a mashup of 80’s horror and holiday cheer! Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming.

Best of the Great American Songbook

Part 6 – Thursday, December 17, at 2 p.m.

Continuation of a 10-part series about the most enduring American songs of the early to mid-20th century. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming. Presenter, Richard Knox

Wendy Holden! Virtual Author Lunch

Friday, Dec. 18, at 12 p.m.

Grab your lunch and zoom in to “meet” Wendy Holden, author of The Royal Governess. Wendy will be stopping by to chat about her books and to answer your burning questions. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming.

The Tragedy & Trials of the NYC Triangle Shirt Factory Fire

Friday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.

Relive the events of the hundreds of immigrant women who tragically died in one of New York’s worst disasters. Learn about the many changes in safety and building codes that came about as a result of this tragic event. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming. Presenters, Howard Ehrlich & Harvey Sackowitz, Professors St. John’s University

The Hollywood Blockbuster: How Steven Spielberg and George Lucas Changed the Movies

Monday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m.

Spielberg’s Jaws and Lucas’ Star Wars helped launch the careers of the most influential directors of our time. They introduced the age of the modern blockbuster. This presentation will look at their four decades of filmmaking and discuss how they changed the movies. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming. Presenter, Brian Rose, Retired Professor of Communications, Fordham University