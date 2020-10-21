Jericho Named Top School District In New York

The Jericho School District is celebrating yet another top honor. This time, the district is on the top of Niche.com’s “2021 Best School Districts in New York.”

Jericho High School is also the organization’s top secondary school on Long Island, sitting fifth overall in the state. The Great Neck Public Schools are ranked second in the state, with Great Neck South High School in sixth.

“Having Jericho ranked as the second-best school district in the United States and best in New York is an incredible honor and accomplishment,” Superintendent of Schools Hank Grishman said in a statement. “It is a testament to the supportive Jericho school community, the highly dedicated teachers and staff, and a collaborative and involved board of education.

“The fact that our school district is open enrollment and accessible to all students who are residents further emphasizes the significance of this accomplishment. What also makes this list so noteworthy is that the criteria goes well beyond test scores—several other meaningful factors are considered, including student and parent reviews, diversity, and student/teacher ratio.”

Jericho is at the head of the pack in several categories this year, including safest district in New York, best place to teach and it is runner-up for districts with the best teachers. More than 670 schools were surveyed for each category.

Last year, Jericho ranked 134th in the nation and 17th in New York State in U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best High Schools” list. It was the only Long Island school to crack the top-200 in the national ranking.

The Roslyn School District and Manhasset School District also earned a top-10 distinction for best districts.