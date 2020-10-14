Upcoming Virtual Events at the Jericho Public Library

For all events, go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org /events/month to register.

Thursday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.- Chair Yoga with Jolie Bosnjak This practice is for all levels…including those nursing an injury or coping with a chronic problem. The results will surprise you!

2 p.m. Art Lecture: Jackson Pollock’s Mural with Professor Thomas Germano.

In 1943m Jackson Pollock created what would be his largest painting, Mural, recognized as a critical moment in the development of his artistic style. Thomas Germano will present a virtual and remote lecture contextualizing Pollock’s Mural by placing it into the narrative of the artist’s life and work.

5:30 p.m. Yoga with Joe- Join Joe for this yoga class geared for all levels and reduce the stress in your life while keeping fit! Joe Cilmi is a certified Iyengar Hatha Yoga Instructor.

7 p.m. Story & Crafts with Ms. Kim (Ages 3-Kindergarten)

Friday, Oct. 16 2 p.m. – Great Performers: MONTGOMERY CLIFT: Sensual & Vulnerable with March Courtade Montgomery Clift is known for playing moody & sensitive characters. He only made 17 films but many of htem are still widely viewed and well respected. This talk will examine Clift’s legacy and showcase the actor in the memorable roles that are still considered “brilliant in every way”.

Saturday, Oct. 17 11:30 a.m. Table Top Adventures: Autumn Soups & Warm Filled Tacos

with Lucy Van Horn Join Lucy in her kitchen when she shows us how to make 3 soups including Pesto, Lemon Orzo & Seafood Bisque. She will also give us ideas for scrumptious filled tacos. More tips & tricks included! The recipes may be downloaded closer to the program date.

Monday, Oct. 19 2 p.m. Carl Reiner & Mel Brooks: The Grandmasters of American Comedy Join Brian Rose as he explores the legendary partnership of Carl Reiner & Mel Brooks. Together or apart, they were giants of American comedy, including television, movies, Broadway, or records. This presentation will examine their extraordinary achievements.

4 p.m.- Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta Put on some comfortable clothing and join Mindy for this exercise class while in the comfort and safety of your home.

6 p.m. Teen Virtual Bingo Join us for bingo fun and win prizes.

7 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray Join Linda for this evening exercise class designed to get you Fit & look Fabulous!

Tuesday, Oct. 20 10:30 a.m. Storytime with Ms. Liz- Ages 2-5

11 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson Join Pat for one or all of the meditation sessions to bring harmony and balance into your life.

2 p.m. – News Currents with Elinor Haber Join Elinor to participate in this informal current events discussion. Talk about topics of the day – the international, national and local scene. There will be lots to discuss!

7 p.m. – Talk About Books w/Fran Cohen: Join Fran as she discusses Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano. A young boy is the sole survivor of an airplane crash. This is a transformative novel of courage & connection; a story of grief that ends in hope.

-Submitted by the Jericho Public Library