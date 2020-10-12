Live Streaming Events offered by the Syosset Public Library in November 2020

Below are live streaming events offered by the Readers’ Services Department of the Syosset Public Library in November 2020:

516-921-7161 x 239
Email: Readersservices@syossetlibrary.org

**Books will be available at the Circulation Desk one month before the program.

Afternoons with the Author: Meryl Ain
    

Tuesday, November 10, at 3 PM

Join Meryl Ain as she discusses the inspiration behind the writing of her 2020 debut novel The Takeaway Men, a historical fiction novel exploring the themes of identity, immigration, family dynamics, and secrets, as a young family adjusts to life in America in the years following the Holocaust.

Free. No registration required.

Join via Zoom from the link on the Live Streaming Events Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming

Virtual Book Discussion
Tuesday, November 17, at 3 PM

Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano

Led by Donna Burger, Readers’ Services Librarian

Dear Edward is at once a transcendent coming-of-age story, a multidimensional portrait of an unforgettable cast of characters, and a breathtaking illustration of all the ways a broken heart learns to love again (Provided by the publisher).

Free. No registration required.

Join via Zoom from the link on the Live Streaming Events Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming

