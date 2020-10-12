Live Streaming Events offered by the Syosset Public Library in November 2020

Below are live streaming events offered by the Readers’ Services Department of the Syosset Public Library in November 2020:

**Books will be available at the Circulation Desk one month before the program.

Afternoons with the Author: Meryl Ain

Tuesday, November 10, at 3 PM

Join Meryl Ain as she discusses the inspiration behind the writing of her 2020 debut novel The Takeaway Men, a historical fiction novel exploring the themes of identity, immigration, family dynamics, and secrets, as a young family adjusts to life in America in the years following the Holocaust.

Free. No registration required.

