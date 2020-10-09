Jericho High School Students Earn Honors In National Merit Scholarship Program

The Jericho School District is pleased to announce that 21 Jericho High School students were recently named semifinalists and 32 students were named Commended Students in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Approximately 1.5 million high school students take the PSAT each year. Of those, 50,000 (3.3%) are Commended Scholars, and 16,000 (1.1%) are chosen as National Merit Scholar Semifinalists. These numbers are one of the highest of any school in New York State.

Jericho High School students Alice Chen, Andrew Chen, Jason Guo, William Hu, Dylan Huddleston, Jayant Kaushik, Ariel Kim, Irene Lee, Danny Li, Joanne Li, Julia Lin, Leanne Lu, Yuejia Ma, Aadihithan Murugaverl, Alyssa Paek, Ryan Rahman, Richard Ren, Kartik Subramanian, Vivian Wu, Daniel You, and Judy Zhou were named Semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. These scholastically talented students now have the opportunity to compete for many scholarships that will be offered next spring.

Thirty-two Jericho High School students were named Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program. They are: Herin Ahn, Zarah Alam, Cheng Yang (Ada) Chen, Sophia Chen, Gloria Cheng, Pranav Chopra, Pratim Chowdhary, Ethan Han, Kaydence He, Hitoma Honda, Alexia Kadota-Browner, Al-Rabbie Khan, Anagha Khandelwal, Catherine Kim, Simon Lee, Stephen Liang, Janina Lo, Allison Ng, Peter Ochalek, Nicole Park, Fatema Rahaman, Tara Ravichandran, Ishani Shah, Vyom Shah, Mehnuma Syed, Kaitlyn Thitibordin, Davesh Valagolam, Julie Wang, DongWong (Lucas) Yi, Jiaming (Richard) Zheng, and Frank Zhou.

-Submitted by the Jericho School District