Upcming Virtual Events at the Jericho Public Library

Patrons are now able to sit inside of the Jericho Public Library and use in-house computers during scheduled sessions, with only one person per table being permitted. Our magazines and newspapers are also available. Face coverings are still mandatory while in the building, and our curbside service will continue.

Thursday, Oct. 8 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Jolie Bosnjak This practice is for all levels including those nursing an injury or coping with a chronic problem. The results will surprise you!

5:30 p.m. – Yoga with Joe This yoga class is geared for all levels and to reduce the stress in your life while keeping fit!

7 p.m. – Story & Crafts with Ms. Kim (Ages 3-Kindergarten)

Monday, Oct. 12 2 p.m. – Profiles: Banned in America with Dr. William Thierfelder Explore the history of the long saga of censorship and the need some cultures have to silence certain writers, artists & musicians. Dr. Thierfelder will look at America, where there continues to be a heated debate regarding exactly how “free” creative minds really are when it comes expressing feelings and ideas.

7 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray Join Linda for this evening exercise class designed to get you fit & look fabulous!

Tuesday, Oct. 13 10:30 a.m. – Storytime with Ms. Liz- Ages 2-5

11 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson Register for these meditation sessions to bring harmony and balance into your life.

2 p.m. – The Nuremberg Trials with Dr. William Reszelbach

Who were the men and how were they responsible for the killing of millions of human beings? What were their roles in the Nazi regime? Who facilitated their rise to power? How did their punishments fit the crime? Were they the brightest, the most ambitious or the most evil? Join Dr. Reszelbach when he discusses the defendants at the Nuremberg Trials.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 10:30 AM – 1, 2, 3 Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead (Ages 2-5) The goal of this program is to provide a structured experience that enhances S.T.E.A.M. learning. Emphasis is given to activities that encourage early reading, math and school readiness.

1 p.m. – Watercolor Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn Learn watercolor techniques, tips and tricks. There will be time for questions and critiques.

7 p.m. – Meet The Ambassadors of Alley Pond Park Environmental Center (ages 5-10 years) Virtually visit Alley Pond Park and learn about the animals who live there.

-Submitted by the Jericho Public Library