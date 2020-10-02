November Virtual Adult Calendar for the Syosset Public Library

Understanding the Electoral College

Thursday, November 5, 2 p.m.

What were the Founders thinking when they created the Electoral College? This lecture will provide an overview of the constitutional road to the White House. The focus will be on the complex system designed to decide who gets to be our nation’s Chief Executive and whether it still needs to be so complicated. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org Presenter, James Coll is an Adjunct Professor of American and Constitutional History at Nassau Community College and Hofstra University and a retired NYPD detective.

NaNoWriMo Interactive Writing Prompt Workshop with Erin Coughlin

Thursday, November 5, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Jump start your writing! Learn all the tricks and tips you need to become a stronger and more confident writer. Make sure you have your favorite pen, notebook, writing device and questions handy. Registration is required. Email trending@syossetlibrary.org.

Traditional Chinese Architecture

Friday, November 6, at 2 p.m.

Since the Tang Dynasty (618-907), Chinese architecture has greatly influenced architectural styles of Korea, Vietnam, Japan and the West. This lecture will discuss how the Chinese architects consciously and respectfully harmonized their buildings with the environment, anticipating today’s trends toward green architecture. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org Presenter, Robert Reiss, Art Historian

Giving Thanks Show with Vincent & Emily Ricciardi

Saturday, November 7, 7:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

November is a time when everyone reflects on giving thanks. In this show, husband and wife duo, Vincent & Emily Ricciardi, share songs of hope, peace and patriotism. This show centers around all genres of music and showcases songs by artists such as: Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Shirley Jones. Registration is required. Go to www.syossetlibrary.org and click the link on the Virtual Calendar to register for a Zoom link.

Afternoons with the Author: Virtual Author Visit with Meryl Ain

Tuesday, November 10, at 3 p.m.

Join Meryl Ain as she discusses the inspiration behind the writing of her 2020 debut novel The Takeaway Men, a historical fiction novel exploring the themes of identity, immigration, family dynamics, and secrets, as a young family adjusts to life in America in the years following the Holocaust. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org

Backstage Pass to Broadway – More True Tales from a Theatre Press Agent

Thursday, November 12, at 2 p.m.

Join Susan Schulman for a fun, dishy look behind the curtain at what really goes into the creation of a Broadway show or musical. She will share stories about many of the legends she’s worked with including Lauren Bacall, Zero Mostel, Robert Preston and Bob Fosse. Ms. Schulman was a theatrical press agent for over 40 years and has countless stories to tell! Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org Presenter, Susan Schulman, author and theatre press agent.

Jorjeana Marie: Meet an Audiobook Author

Friday, November 13, 12 p.m.

Grab lunch and zoom in to meet with Jorjeana! Jorjeana has narrated several popular audiobooks such as Camille Peri’s The Assistants, and has recently penned her own book, Improv for Writers. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org

Solving Ancient Mysteries

Monday, November 16, at 2 p.m.

This lecture illustrates how modern forensic techniques using DNA technology are used to solve mysteries of the past. The initial segment focuses on the ancient mystery closest to home, our own ancestry. It includes an explanation of how services like ancestry.com work and what they tell us. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org Presenter, Lisa Maria Frank, author of the Annie Tillery Mysteries

Virtual Book Discussion: Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano

Tuesday, November 17, at 3 p.m.

Join Donna Burger, Readers’ Services librarian for an interactive book discussion of the 2020 New York Times bestselling novel Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano, a thought-provoking coming-of-age tale of a young boy learning to navigate the world after the loss of his parents and sibling. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar www.syossetlibrary.org

Best of the Great American Songbook

Part 5 – Thursday, November 19, at 2 p.m.

Continuation of a 10-part series about the most enduring American songs of the early to mid-20th century. Attend as many sessions as you would like. No registration required. Join us via Zoom from the link on the Virtual Calendar – www.syossetlibrary.org. Presenter, Richard Knox, retired teacher