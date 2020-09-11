Syosset Library September Virtual Events

Syosset Library has virtual events going on during the remainder of September. They will be held on the Zoom.

The links for each event can be found on the virtual calendar on www.syossetlibrary.org.

Adriana Trigiani, Virtual Author “Lunch”

Friday, Sept. 11, 12-1 p.m.

It’s lunchtime! Grab your meal and zoom in from wherever to “meet” award-winning playwright Adriana Trigiani, author of Lucia, Lucia! and Tony’s Wife.

U.S. Presidents and Impacts on Sports

Monday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m.

Presidents impact all areas of life including sports. Learn how sports figured into some of the foreign and domestic actions of both Roosevelts, as well as Presidents Taft, Kennedy, Nixon, Carter and others. Presenter, Evan Weiner, Award-winning journalist

Best of the Great American Songbook – Part 3

Thursday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.

Continuation of a 10-part series about the most enduring American songs of the early to the mid-20th century. Attend as many sessions as you would like. Presenter, Richard Knox

The New York Experience Art Lecture

Monday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.

This presentation offers a visual survey of America’s greatest city. You will enjoy the artists who devoted their talents to depicting the streets, parks, bridges, skyscrapers, as well as the daily escapades of the people.

Works by Childa Hassam, Robert Henri, George Bellows, Max Weber, Joseph Stella, Reginald Marsh, Ben Shahn, Jacob Lawrence, Francis Criss, Edward Hopper, and many others. You will journey through New York between 1800 and 1950. Presenter, Louis Cella Caruso

The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case & Trial

Thursday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m.

A detailed examination of the infamous “Lindbergh baby” trial, which resulted in the conviction and 1936 execution of Bruno Hauptmann for the abduction and murder of the 20-month old son of Anne Lindbergh and her husband, aviator Charles, the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic. Presenters, Howard Ehrlich & Harvey Sackowitz, Professors St. Johns University

Sarah Gailey! Virtual Author Visit & BYOB

Thursday, Sept. 24, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Grab your favorite evening beverage and zoom in for a fun evening of Q&A with Sarah Gailey, author of Magic for Liars and Upright Women Wanted.

Title Swap Tuesday: Celebrating Banned and Challenged Books Week

Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m.

Join the Readers’ Services librarians on Zoom for a special title swap celebrating the 38th anniversary of Banned Books Week (Sept. 27 to Oct. 3). Join us as we present our favorite banned and challenged books. Leave with a list of great reads.