Jericho Fire Chief Gets Married

He finally got his girl. Not even a Signal 10 could keep the chief of the Jericho Fire Department, Kerry Ketsoglou, from walking down the aisle and marrying the girl of his dreams Friday Aug. 28, 2020.

After postponing their wedding due to COVID-19 four times, Brianna MacSaveny and Chief Ketsoglou finally wed under a brilliant blue sky complete with fire trucks and lights and sirens. Two uniformed department members walked the Bride into the Holy Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church where she met with her mother and then walked the rest of the way to the beaming Groom.

It was not the wedding of their dreams, but both Brianna and Kerry agreed it was the best day of their lives. They married the love of their lives, their family was present and a fire truck escort completed the day. Perfect day for a perfect couple.

-Submitted by Theodore Ketsoglou