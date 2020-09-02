Upcoming Virtual Events At The Jericho Public Library

For all events, go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org /events/month to register

Thursday, Sept. 3 10:00 a.m.: Chair Yoga with Jolie Bosnjak This practice is for all levels…including those nursing an injury or coping with a chronic problem. The results will surprise you!

5:30 p.m.: Yoga with Joe- Join Joe for this yoga class geared for all levels and reduce the stress in your life while keeping fit! Joe Cilmi is a certified Iyengar Hatha Yoga Instructor.

Monday, Sept. 7: Library Closed Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 8 10:30 a.m.: Storytime with Ms. Liz- Ages 2-5

11:00 a.m.: Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson Join Pat for one or all of the meditation sessions to bring harmony and balance into your life.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 1 p.m.: Water Color Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn Join Chuck Van Horn for these watercolor demonstrations and learn watercolor techniques, tips and tricks. Bring your questions. There will be time for questions and critiques.

7:00 p.m.: Lecture: How to Be Happy When You’re Sad with Jane Smith Fisher

Following the loss of one family after another over two years, Jane’s grief was very deep. Something inside told her she needed to find a way to create a happy childhood for her young son, support the two of them and enjoy moments of happiness, if only in little pieces. As a result she’s learned to be happy and have fun… most of the time. Join Jane when she shares the concepts & strategies she’s developed in the face of adversity. It’s your right to be happy.