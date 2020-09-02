Drucker Hosts: ‘All-Hazard Preparedness: Are You Ready?’ Zoom Webinar

Amidst a hurricane season that meteorologists predict could produce a record-setting number of named storms, Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) is partnering with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran to host “All-Hazard Preparedness: Are You Ready?”

This Zoom webinar, which is scheduled to be presented by Nassau County Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Steven Morelli, is slated to include guidance that residents can use to prepare for an array of emergencies.

“When an emergency occurs and every moment counts, how we prepare can make all the difference,” Legislator Drucker said. “In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias and the potential for more storms on the horizon, I’m pleased to partner with County Executive Curran and the Office of Emergency Management so that our residents have the opportunity to conveniently interact with preparedness experts and brush up on essentials from the comfort of their homes.”

Pre-registration is required to attend via Zoom. For additional information or to submit questions, email adrucker@nassaucountyny.gov. Facebook comments will also be monitored for your questions during the live Zoom simulcast.