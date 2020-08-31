Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library

For all virtual events go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org/events/month to register.

Monday, Aug. 31

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

Join Linda for this evening exercise class designed to get you fit & look fabulous.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson

Join Pat for one or all of the meditation sessions to bring harmony and balance into your life.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

1:00 p.m. – Water Color Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn

Join Chuck Van Horn for these watercolor demonstrations and learn watercolor techniques, tips and tricks. Bring your questions. There will be time for questions and critiques.