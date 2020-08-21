Upcoming Virtual Events At Jericho Public Library

For all Events go to www.jerichopubliclibrary.org /events/month to register.

Friday, Aug. 21

2:00 p.m. – Great Performers: Marlene Dietrich with March Courtade

Marlene Dietrich was a magnetic movie star, singer and a symbol of glamour and sex for more than half a century, Dietrich was unique and this talk will examine

this seductive star.

4:00 p.m. – End of Summer Reading Program: A Family Show with the Ben Anna

Band Kids and parents alike will go bananas for this high energy musical duo that will have everyone singing and dancing in the virtual aisles as we celebrate the end of the Summer Reading program “Imagine Your Story.”

Monday, Aug. 24

7:00 p.m. – Fit & Fabulous with Linda Ray

Join Linda for this evening exercise class designed to get you fit & look fabulous.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

10:30 a.m. – Storytime with Ms. Liz- Ages 2-5

11:00 a.m. – Guided Meditation for Self Healing with Patricia Anderson

Join Pat for one or all of the meditation sessions to bring harmony and balance into your

life.

2:00 p.m. – News Currents with Elinor Haber

Join Elinor to participate in this informal current events discussion. Talk about topics of the day – the international, national and local scene. There will be lots to discuss.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

1:00 p.m. – Water Color Demonstration with Chuck Van Horn

Join Chuck Van Horn for these watercolor demonstrations and learn watercolor techniques, tips and tricks. Bring your questions. There will be time for questions and critiques

7:00 p.m. – Lantern Theatre presents a Staged Reading of BERMUDA AVENUE TRIANGLE

This is the hilarious story of two widows, Fannie Saperstein and Tess La Ruffa. They find themselves roommates in a Las Vegas senior condominium on Bermuda Avenue, and share a new friend, Johnny Paolucci.